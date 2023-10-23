mAadhaar app: Here’s how to lock your Aadhaar card’s biometric details

Lately, there is sharp increase in cyber fraudsters misusing leaked Aadhaar card details to steal victims’ hard-earned money from banks in India.
Unlike before, where bad actors get Aadhaar details from dark net, the same details are now leaking from government-run sub-register offices. In states such as Karnataka, citizens are mandated to authenticate property purchases with finger impressions (linked to Aadhaar card).
And, apparently due to lack of security in such offices, the biometric details get into to wrong hands.
There are multiple cases registered in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, where in bad actors are reportedly using leaked biometric details linked Aadhaar Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) to steal money.
What’s more dangerous is that this payment system does not need OTP confirmation. And, there is no way for the victim to know their money is emptied from their bank account until it’s too late.
Now, Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI) is urging citizens to lock their biometric details on Aadhaar card using mAadhaar application.
Here’s how to lock biometric details on Aadhaar card using mAadhaar app:
Step 1: Install mAadhaar app from Google Play/Apple App Store and set the passcode (four numbers)
Step 2: Once you log in to mAadhaar app, scroll down to find Biometric lock option
Step 3: Tap on Biometric, request for OTP and type the captcha and followed by fill in six-digit OTP code (sent to registered mobile number) and the biometric details will be locked.
How to unlock biometric lock via mAadhaar app:
Step 1: Open mAadhaar app and type in four digit passcode
Step 2: Once you log in the app, scroll down and tap Biometric Lock option, and then type the captcha.
Step 3: Then, request for OTP and fill in six-digit OTP code. The biometric details will be unlocked.
