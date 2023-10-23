mAadhaar app: Here’s how to lock your Aadhaar card’s biometric details

Lately, there is sharp increase in cyber fraudsters misusing leaked Aadhaar card details to steal victims’ hard-earned money from banks in India.

Unlike before, where bad actors get Aadhaar details from dark net, the same details are now leaking from government-run sub-register offices. In states such as Karnataka, citizens are mandated to authenticate property purchases with finger impressions (linked to Aadhaar card).

And, apparently due to lack of security in such offices, the biometric details get into to wrong hands.

There are multiple cases registered in Mangaluru and Bengaluru, where in bad actors are reportedly using leaked biometric details linked Aadhaar Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) to steal money.