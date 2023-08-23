Microsoft to bring AI-enabled features to Windows Paint app

Since the beginning of the year, Microsoft in collaboration with generative Artificial Intelligence(AI) developer company OpenAI has been steadily incorporating ChatGPT with its services such as the Bing search engine, Edge browser, and even with the enterprise

Microsoft 365 suite of productive tools such as Word, PowerPoint, and other enterprise productivity tools. It has greatly helped the customers to improve their work speed.

Now, the Redmond-based software giant is all set to infuse AI power into popular native creative applications Paint, Photos, and Snipping Tool, reported Windows Central, a community blog.

It says that Microsoft will be using generative AI-powered Bing Image Creator tech to enhance the capabilities of the Windows 11 Paint app. It will be able to churn out images as requested by the user in a text.

Similarly, the improved Photos app will be able to help users to search for their friends or any family members in the photos album. Users will also be able to pick the cutout of the face or personal image from it and transfer it to other apps for editing. Though this feature is already available on both Apple iPhones and Android mobiles, Windows Photo will get better and more fun editing tools.

And, for the super popular handy app Snipping Tool, Microsoft plans to incorporate advanced OCR (optical character recognition) technology which will help users to extract the text from a photo. And, users can copy-paste that text to a clipboard for translation.

This same OCR tech is expected to be fused to the native camera app of Windows devices.

All the aforementioned features are expected to be rolled out through a Windows 11 update but will be limited to select devices that have appropriate hardware such as NPU (neural processing unit) or VPU (vision processing unit).

The new features on Photos, Snipping Tool, and Paint apps look very promising and this will certainly help boost productivity and even creativity to edit multimedia content for professional artists and graphics editors.

There is no official word when these new features will be rolled to Windows 11 devices, but it is widely reported that Microsoft may reveal its plans during the upcoming event on September 21.

