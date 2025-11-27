Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Nothing (3a) Lite with triple-camera launches in India

Android-powered Phone (3a) Lite houses a 4nm class 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro octa-core chipset with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, running on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 08:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite.

Credit: Nothing Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 08:32 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonessmartphoneNothing phoneNothingAndroid phoneMediaTekNothing Inc

Follow us on :

Follow Us