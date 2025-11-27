<p>Nothing Inc. on Thursday (November 27) launched the company's most affordable phone, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothing-phone-3a-lite-with-triple-camera-glyph-led-launched-3780141">Nothing Phone (3a) Lite</a> series in India.</p><p>The latest Phoen (3a) Lite shares style elements of the original Nothing Phone's design philosophy.</p><p>It has a see-through panel on the back and comes with a toned-down version of Glyph UI. It has a single LED flash at the base to notify users of a new message or phone call. It comes in handy when the phone is in silent mode.</p>.Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review: Feature-rich phone with cool design.<p>On the front, the new Android phone sports a 6.77-inch full HD+(1080 x 2392p) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, supporting 3,000 nits peak brightness.</p><p>The device's screen is protected by Panda Glass shield, and it comes with an IP54 water- and dust-resistant rating. It also features hybrid dual SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card), a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.</p>.<p>Inside, it houses a 4nm class 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro octa-core chipset with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, running on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5. It features 8GB LPDD4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2TB), as well as a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging.</p><p>It boasts of a triple camera module--a main 50MP camera (with a 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor, f/1.88 aperture, EIS: Electronic Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera (with f/2.4, EIS, 10x digital zoom) with an LED flash. It can record 4K videos at up to 30 frames per second (fps).</p><p>On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera for selfies and video calling. It can record full HD 1080p video at 60 fps.</p><p>It is available in three colours-- black, white and blue. It comes in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. For a limited time, they are available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively via ICICI and OneCard Bank offers.</p><p><strong>Nothing Phone (3a) Lite vs competition</strong></p><p>The new Android phone will be competing with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/redmi-15-review-power-packed-phone-for-entertainment-buffs-3714344">Xiaomi Redmi 15</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-nord-ce-5-review-well-balanced-mid-range-phone-with-apt-pricing-3633639">OnePlus Nord CE 5</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-a17-review-mid-range-phone-with-incremental-upgrade-3748347">Samsung Galaxy A17</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/iqoo-z10-review-really-good-phone-for-multi-media-consumption-3493369">iQOO Z10 (review)</a>, among others.</p>.Google Quick Share: Here's how to share files like AirDrop between Pixel 10 and Apple devices .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>