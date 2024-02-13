Nothing to launch new Phone 2(a) in March

London-based emerging consumer electronics firm Nothing Inc on Tuesday (February 13) announced to launch the company's new Phone 2(a) series early next month.

Nothing will be hosting an online event on March 5 at 5:00 pm IST to unveil latest Phone 2(a).

Phone 2(a): What we know so far

It is widely reported as a watered down version of the premium Phone 2 series.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2(a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen with support 120Hz refresh rate.

Also, it is likely to be powered by MediaTek 7200 series chipset with Android 14-based Nothing OS and a 4,290mAh battery with 45W charging speed capability. It will be offered in at least two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is expected sport a dual-camera module-- main 50MP + ultra-wide 50MP-with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it will house a 16MP sensor.