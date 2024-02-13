Nothing to launch new Phone 2(a) in March

London-based emerging consumer electronics firm Nothing Inc on Tuesday (February 13) announced to launch the company's new Phone 2(a) series early next month.
Nothing will be hosting an online event on March 5 at 5:00 pm IST to unveil latest Phone 2(a).
Phone 2(a): What we know so far
It is widely reported as a watered down version of the premium Phone 2 series.
The upcoming Nothing Phone 2(a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen with support 120Hz refresh rate.
Also, it is likely to be powered by MediaTek 7200 series chipset with Android 14-based Nothing OS and a 4,290mAh battery with 45W charging speed capability. It will be offered in at least two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is expected sport a dual-camera module-- main 50MP + ultra-wide 50MP-with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it will house a 16MP sensor.
The new Phone 2(a) launch teaser.
Photo Credit: Nothing India
However, there is no word on whether the upcoming Phone 2(a) support the Glyph LED interface we see in Phone 1 and Phone 2 models.
Nothing is slated to host another event later this month on February 27 around Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, may there, the company might reveal more information on the Phone 2(a) model.
The new Phone 2(a) will be made available select global regions including in India.
In a related development, Nothing's subsidiary CMF is also bringing new gadgets soon. It has confirmed to launch new Neckband Pro and Buds TWS earphones soon.
