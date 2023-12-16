OnePlus 12, 12R set for global launch in January 2024

OnePlus earlier in the month celebrated company’s 10th anniversary on December 4 and unveiled the new premium phone OnePlus 12 next day on December 5. But, it did not reveal any details about global launch of the product.

Now, in the video teaser showcasing the company celebrating the big milestone announced that OnePlus 12 global variant will be unveiled early next year on January 23.

Also, it will bringing brand-new OnePlus 12R series. Unlike the OnePlus 11R, which was available only in India and China, the successor will be released in multiple international markets.

With an apparent dig at Apple, OnePlus said the OnePlus 12 and 12R will come with best hardware and deliver better software experience without any flashy suffixes such as ‘Plus’ or ‘Pro’ (naming conventions of iPhones).

OnePlus 12 global event is expected to take place in India and will also be streamed live on YouTube at 7:30 pm IST.