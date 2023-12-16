OnePlus 12, 12R set for global launch in January 2024

OnePlus earlier in the month celebrated company’s 10th anniversary on December 4 and unveiled the new premium phone OnePlus 12 next day on December 5. But, it did not reveal any details about global launch of the product.
Now, in the video teaser showcasing the company celebrating the big milestone announced that OnePlus 12 global variant will be unveiled early next year on January 23.
Also, it will bringing brand-new OnePlus 12R series. Unlike the OnePlus 11R, which was available only in India and China, the successor will be released in multiple international markets.
With an apparent dig at Apple, OnePlus said the OnePlus 12 and 12R will come with best hardware and deliver better software experience without any flashy suffixes such as ‘Plus’ or ‘Pro’ (naming conventions of iPhones).
OnePlus 12 global event is expected to take place in India and will also be streamed live on YouTube at 7:30 pm IST.
OnePlus 12 launch event invite.
Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus 12:
It sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display. It support up to 4500 nits peak brightness, propreitary Display P1 chip and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It also comes with IP65 dust-and water repellant rating.
nside, it houses 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date. It will be backed by Adreno 750 GPU, 9140mm² VC heat dissipation support and the company is offering multiple configuration options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage.
The global variant will run Android 14-based OxygenOS. It also comes with a big 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging capability and 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 12 features Hasselblad camera system-- main 50MP (with 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide (1/2-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 64MP periscope telephoto (with 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B, f/2.6, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, up to 120x digital zoom) with LED flash on the back. It supports up to 8k 24 fps (frames per second) video recording.
On the front, it features a 32MP camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, ƒ/2.4 and supports up to 4k at 30 fps video recording.
On the other hand, OnePlus 12R is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series chipset and come with upgrades in terms of camera, display compared to the predecessor.
