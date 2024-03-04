OnePlus 12R review: Good performer

In February, OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 12R in India. Though the company has retained the design elements of the OnePlus 11R, the successor is loaded with a new processor and a bigger battery.

The company is offering OnePlus 12R in two options-- 8GB RAM + 128GB and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively.

I have been using the device for a little over two weeks and here are my thoughts about the latest OnePlus phone.

Design, build quality, and display

As noted above, the OnePlus 12R retains the design language of its predecessor. It flaunts the shiny metallic circular camera module in the top left corner. It beautifully blends with the frame and the back of the phone.

Though the camera looks big, it does not protrude much outwards and the rest of the phone is encased with glass cover. It can slip in and out of the pocket with ease.