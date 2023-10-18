OnePlus October Event: Here's what to expect in OnePlus Open foldable phone

OnePlus is hosting a global hardware showcase event in Mumbai on October 19.
There is no prize for guessing as OnePlus has already confirmed to reveal the company's first-ever foldable phone- the OnePlus Open on Thursday.
The company is said to have used several patented technologies in OnePlus Open and will be superior to the current crop of premium foldable phones.
OnePlus Open: Here's what we know so far
OnePlus Open is said to feature a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and will be protected by Corning's Ceramic Guard.
Inside, it houses a wide 7.82-inch 2K flexi-fluid AMOLED LPTO 3.0 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and support up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. The device is expected to come with an IPX4 water splash-resistant rating.
The company has confirmed that the newly designed hinge and foldable display are sturdy and the latter won't show any discernible crease in the middle, like we see in conventional foldable phones.
Thanks to the new patent, OnePlus Open's new hinge comes with a gap-less design, which will ensure dust doesn't sneak inside and damage internal components.
It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and run Android 13.2-based OxygenOS. It is specially optimised to deliver a seamless user experience on a foldable phone. Also, the company has worked closely with several app developers including Facebook to ensure the applications work flawlessly on the device. This means the device will come with pre-loaded third-party apps.
It will come with a 4,805mAh battery and support 80W charging speed.
It is expected to boast a main triple-camera module with--48MP (with LYTIA-T808 sensor, Dual-layer Transistor Pixel technology, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 48MP Ultra Wide sensor and a 64MP Telephoto lens (OIS) with LED flash on the back.
On the cover display, it will feature 32MP, and inside, it will house a 20MP sensor.
OnePlus Open is expected to come in two colour variants-- Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.