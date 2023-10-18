OnePlus October Event: Here's what to expect in OnePlus Open foldable phone

OnePlus is hosting a global hardware showcase event in Mumbai on October 19.

There is no prize for guessing as OnePlus has already confirmed to reveal the company's first-ever foldable phone- the OnePlus Open on Thursday.

The company is said to have used several patented technologies in OnePlus Open and will be superior to the current crop of premium foldable phones.

OnePlus Open: Here's what we know so far

OnePlus Open is said to feature a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and will be protected by Corning's Ceramic Guard.

Inside, it houses a wide 7.82-inch 2K flexi-fluid AMOLED LPTO 3.0 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and support up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. The device is expected to come with an IPX4 water splash-resistant rating.

The company has confirmed that the newly designed hinge and foldable display are sturdy and the latter won't show any discernible crease in the middle, like we see in conventional foldable phones.