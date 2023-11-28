OnePlus offers sneak peek at OnePlus 12 ahead of launch

OnePlus earlier in the month announced to launch of the new premium phone OnePlus 12 in China in early December.
It is hosting a grand event in China on December 4 to celebrate the company's 10th year anniversary and the next day on December 5, it will unveil the new OnePlus 11 successor.
Now, to build curiosity among the fans, it has rolled out a teaser video offering a sneak peek at the upcoming OnePlus 12.
In the video, the company shows OnePlus 12's design is inspired by nature. On the back, the device in emerald green colour features a marble stone-like smooth texture. On the back, it flaunts an intricately crafted circular camera module with a metallic finish and Hasselblad branding.
The company is expected to reveal more features as we get closer to the launch day.
OnePlus 12's rearside comes with marble stone-like finish
Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus 12: Here's what we know so far
As per the latest reports, the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 2K OLED LTPO display and is touted to come with A+ quality display grading. It also features a 32MP front camera.
Inside, it will house a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a massive 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability and also support 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 12 is said to come packed with a triple camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX966) + 48MP ultra-wide (1/2-inch sensor, f/2.2) + 64MP Telephoto (OmniVisionOV64B with 3X optical zoom, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation).
And, the OnePlus 12 for China will run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and the global variant will have the same internal hardware but will come with OxygenOS 14.
Also, the OnePlus 12 international model is expected to launch in late January either on 24 or 25.
