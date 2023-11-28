OnePlus offers sneak peek at OnePlus 12 ahead of launch

OnePlus earlier in the month announced to launch of the new premium phone OnePlus 12 in China in early December.

It is hosting a grand event in China on December 4 to celebrate the company's 10th year anniversary and the next day on December 5, it will unveil the new OnePlus 11 successor.

Now, to build curiosity among the fans, it has rolled out a teaser video offering a sneak peek at the upcoming OnePlus 12.

In the video, the company shows OnePlus 12's design is inspired by nature. On the back, the device in emerald green colour features a marble stone-like smooth texture. On the back, it flaunts an intricately crafted circular camera module with a metallic finish and Hasselblad branding.

The company is expected to reveal more features as we get closer to the launch day.