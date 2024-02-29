Oppo F25 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset launched in India

Oppo on Thursday (February 29) launched the new mid-range phone F25 Pro series in India.

It sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED curved screen and supports 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a Panda Glass shield.

On the back, Oppo's new phone flaunts a polycarbonate cover with a gradient finish. The device comes with IP65 water-and-dust-resistant certification; this means, it can survive accidental water splashes.

It also features dual-SIM slots, a type-c port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.