Oppo F25 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset launched in India

Oppo on Thursday (February 29) launched the new mid-range phone F25 Pro series in India.
It sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED curved screen and supports 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a Panda Glass shield.
On the back, Oppo's new phone flaunts a polycarbonate cover with a gradient finish. The device comes with IP65 water-and-dust-resistant certification; this means, it can survive accidental water splashes.
It also features dual-SIM slots, a type-c port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), Android 14-based ColorOS 14, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.
The new F25 Pro in ocean blue colour.
Oppo's new phone houses triple camera module--main 64MP (with Omnivision OV64B sensor, ƒ/1.7 aperture ) with 8MP ultra-wide camera (with Sony IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) and 2MP macro camera (with Omnivision OV02B10 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash.
On the front, it features a 32MP camera (with Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4 aperture) for selfies and video calls. Both the front and the main cameras on the back are capable of recording 4K videos.
From left: Oppo's F25 Pro in lava red and ocean blue colours.
Oppo F25 Pro comes in two colours -- lava red and ocean blue. And, the company is offering the device with two storage options--128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively on OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorized retail outlets from March 5 onwards.
F25 Pro vs competition
Oppo's new phone will be up against the Redmi Note 13 Pro series, Honor X9b, Samsung Galaxy XCover7, and Realme 12 Pro, among others in India.
(Published 29 February 2024, 12:23 IST)