<p>India's leading smartphone maker Vivo has announced to bring its new premium camera-centric phone X300 series in India early next month.</p><p>The new Android-powered flagship Vivo X series was initially rumoured to launch this month, but now the company has confirmed that the device will make its way to the sub-continet on December 2. It comes in two variants-- a standard X300 and a top-end X300 Pro.</p><p>The ultra-premium X300 Pro sports a big 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260p) LTPO AMOLED, supports 1-120Hz refresh rate, offers up to 4500 nits peak brightness, and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.</p>.Google Play Store: Apps causing excessive battery drain to get warning label .<p>The display is protected by Armor Glass shield, and the device comes with an IP68+IP69 water-and-dust-resistant rating.</p><p>The Vivo phone also features dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an infrared sensor, a Type-C port and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.</p>.<p>The device is powered by MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based Origin OS 6, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (LPDDR5X Ultra Pro Quad-Channel in satellite communications edition), 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage, and a 6,510mAh battery with support for 90W ultra-fast flash charging, 40W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.</p><p>It comes with top-class triple camera module with ZEISS Optics technology-- featuring-- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor, f/1.57, OIS) with 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with f/2.0 aperture) and a 200MP (with 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with f/2.67 aperture, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, telephoto macro, Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics, V3+ and VS1 dual imaging chips imaging chips) with LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>The regular X300 model sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K (2640 x 1216p) LTPO AMOLED display, supports variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness.</p><p>The display is protected by Armor Glass shield, and the device comes with IP68+IP69 water-and-dust-resistant rating.</p>.<p>It features dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an infrared sensor, a Type-C port, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.</p><p>The Vivo device is powered by MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage and a 6,040mAh battery with 90W ultra-fast flash charging, 40W wireless charging, and supports reverse wireless charging.</p><p>It also boasts triple camera module with ZEISS Optics featuring-- main 200MP camera (with 1/4-inch Samsung HPB sensor, f/1.68 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.0) and 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT602 ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with f/2.57, OIS, 3x optical zoom, telephoto macro) with Zeiss T* coating, V3+ imaging chip and LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.</p>