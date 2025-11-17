Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Premium Android phone Vivo X300 series to launch in India next month

Vivo X300 series is powered by MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 13:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Vivo X300 Pro.

Vivo X300 Pro.

Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 series.

Vivo X300 series.

Credit: Vivo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 13:55 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphoneVivoAndroid phoneMediaTek

Follow us on :

Follow Us