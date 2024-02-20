Premium Xiaomi 14 series with Leica camera set for India launch in March

Popular smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed to launch of the new Xiaomi 14 series in India next month.

The company has announced to bring the Xiaomi 14 to India on March 7. It is widely reported that Xiaomi will be introducing just the standard Xiaomi 14 model in the subcontinent.

The other two -- Xiaomi 14 Pro and 14 Ultra-- variants will remain limited to mainland China.

Xiaomi 14: Key features you should know

Xiaomi 14 sports a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, and supports 120Hz refresh rate and the device comes with IP68 water-and-dust-resistant certification.

Inside, it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor backed by 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage and a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts Leica-engineered camera hardware-- main 50MP (with Summilux lens and OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 50MP telephoto sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

In a related development, Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5 on Tuesday (February 20) made its way to stores in India.

The new Redmi Buds 5 boasts 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation that blocks out 99.5 per cent of background noise. It has a dual-mic AI voice enhancement feature that promises clear audio during calls, voice commands, and everyday use.

It also boasts Xiaomi's proprietary dual-channel AI algorithm, to deliver exceptional call quality even in windy conditions. It offers three transparency modes for users to choose from various audio effects such as Standard, Enhanced Treble, Enhanced Bass, and Enhanced Voice. It costs Rs 2,999.