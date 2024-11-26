Realme GT 7 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched in India

<p>Realme on Tuesday (November 26) launched the much-awaited premium GT 7 Pro series phone in India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/realme">Realme</a> GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Eco2 OLED Plus (2780×1264p) 8T LTPO display. It supports variable 1-120Hz display refresh rate, with up to 6000 nits peak brightness, 2600Hz instant touch sampling rate, and Dolby Vision.</p><p>It also features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, IP68/69 dust-and-water resistant rating, dual SIM slots and a type-C port.</p>.Snapdragon 8 Elite: Key features of Qualcomm's latest mobile AI processor.<p>Inside, it is powered by 3nm class Snapdragon 8 Elite, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset for phones to date. It can clock whopping CPU speed up to 4.32GHz, which is more than sufficient to run any app and also supports most power-guzzling graphics-rich gaming titles available on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> Play Store.</p><p>It also features 1100MHz Adreno 830 GPU, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/android">Android</a> 15-based RealmeUI 6.0 OS, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage and a 5,800mAh battery with 120W charger.</p><p>As far as photography hardware is concerned, it boasts of triple camera module--main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch sensor, Sony IMX906 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.8 aperture) with 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and 50MP telephoto lens (with 1/1.95-inch IMX882 sensor, 3x periscope, f/2.65, 120x hybrid zoom) with LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 16MP camera (with Sony sensor, f/2.45) for selfies and video calling.</p> .<p>The company is offering the Realme GT 7 Pro in colours-- Mars orange and Galaxy Grey. It will be available in two configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 59,999 and Rs 65,999, respectively.</p><p>Realme GT 7 Pro vs competition</p><p>It will be up against Apple's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-iphone-15-plus-review-feature-rich-premium-phone-2820953">iPhone 15 Plus (review)</a>, iPhone 16 series, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-s24-review-reliable-flagship-phone-2943430">Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-12-5g-review-incremental-but-meaningful-upgrade-2886387">OnePlus 12 (review)</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-pixel-9-review-incredibly-good-camera-phone-with-google-ai-features-3175278">Google Pixel 9 (review)</a>, among others</p>.Apple iPhone 16 review: Pretty amazing mobile with meaningful upgrades.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>