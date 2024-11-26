Home
Realme GT 7 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched in India

The company is offering the Realme GT 7 Pro in colours-- Mars orange and Galaxy Grey-- with prices starting at Rs 59,999 in India.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 13:42 IST

Realme GT 7 Pro comes in two colours--Galaxy Grey (left) and Mars Orange (right).

Credit: Realme India

Published 26 November 2024, 13:42 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidRealmesmartphoneAndroid phone

