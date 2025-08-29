<p> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/reliance-jio-launches-jiopc-that-can-turn-tv-into-computer-3654555">Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd</a> head Akash Ambani on Friday (August 29) during the 48th edition of Annual General Meeting (AGM) announced that the company is foraying in to wearable consumer electronics segment with the launch of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) JioFrames smartglasses in India.</p><p>The new JioGlasses are said to come with lightweight frames and also come with HD cameras, microphones and a speaker. It can be used to stream video directly to social media platforms by enabling the camera and mics through a mobile app.</p><p>Also, JioFrames supports propreitary Jio Voice AI assistant and users can ask any queries and get them answered or perform any function. JioFrames can record HD videos or take high-quality images and directly store them in the JioCloud server.</p>.Google brings Gen AI-powered photo editing tools to Gemini app.<p>It allows users to answer calls and also make calls to friends or family. Also, users can play music, pause and skip tracks with just voice commands.</p><p>It can even track fitness, offer wellness tips to help users improve their health.</p>.<p>JioFrames can also do real-time translations and support all major Indian languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and others.</p><p>The company has not revealed the price of the JioFrames, but interested consumers can register to receive updates on its costs and availability details on the official Reliance Jio <a href="https://www.jio.com/jioframes/">website</a>. </p><p>In a related development, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to host its retail ecosystem and also deploy Gen AI Gemini to improve efficiency and support network infrastructure at Jamnagar.</p><p>Also, RIL inked a deal with Meta to link the latter's open‑source Llama models with RIL’s digital network infrastructure to deliver enterprise‑grade AI at affordable price points for Indian enterprises and SMBs.</p>.Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure shares hit lower circuit limits.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>