Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Reliance Jio unveils JioFrames AI smartglasses in India

JioFrames can record HD videos or take high-quality images and directly store them in the JioCloud server.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 11:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Reliance JioFrames.

Reliance JioFrames.

Credit: Reliance Jio

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 11:10 IST
Smart WearablesGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceReliance JioReliance Industries LtdRILsmart glassesGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us