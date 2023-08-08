Review: Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical edition

Garmin watches are not only uniquely designed but also built to last long. These very aspects attract fitness enthusiasts and outdoor junkies.

The company recently launched a new line Instinct 2X Solar series. I have received the top-end Instinct 2X Solar - Tactical Edition model and here are my thoughts.

Design, display and build quality

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition is a beautifully designed rugged watch. Like a multi-purpose Swiss knife, it is loaded with features.

It has five physical buttons-- three-- Menu, control, ABC (altimeter, barometer and compass) shortcuts on the left and two-- GPS and Set- keys on the right. Add to that, the Tactical edition boasts a multi-LED flashlight that offers both white and dedicated green illumination options.

The green light is particularly beneficial as it helps users maintain their natural night vision during night operations.

There is an LED torch at the top. You just have to press the CTRL (control) button twice (like double-clicking the mouse) to turn on and off. It comes in handy during trek camping at night.