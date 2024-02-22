Samsung Galaxy Ring to launch in July

Last month, Samsung offered a sneak peek at the Galaxy Ring at the end of the Galaxy S24 launch event. It just revealed the first look of the smart wearable but kept the key features a secret to keep the suspense alive till the next Galaxy Unpacked event in the summer.

Now, new information about Galaxy Ring has surfaced online thanks to folks at South Korea's ET News. The upcoming smart wearable is expected to boast an advanced heart rate tracker and may launch in the second half of July along with the new generation Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 series foldable phones.

Given how people differ in different regions, the companies offer shirts, ear tips on earphones, and other products in different sizes like small, medium, large, and extra large. Samsung too, wants to ensure the Galaxy Ring can cater to all and will be offered in at least eight sizes.

Add to that, the Galaxy Ring will come equipped with a state-of-the-art electrocardiogram sensor and it will be able to do blood flow measurements. And, the company will incorporate NFC (Near Field Communication) sensor to support digital cash transfer at shops.

The report added that the company is almost done with prototype model testing and would soon commence mass production well ahead of the late July launch event.