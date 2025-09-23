Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample with Ultra-wide angle mode.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample with 5X Zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample with 10X Zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample with 20X Zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample with 30X Zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample with 5X Zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample with 10X Zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample with 30X Zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 23 September 2025, 16:07 IST