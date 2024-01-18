Samsung unveils Galaxy S24 series with built-in Galaxy AI features

South Korean technology major Samsung on Wednesday (January 17) launched the new line of premium Galaxy S24 series phones at SAP Center Arena, in San Jose, US.
Like the previous iterations, the new Galaxy S24 series comes in three variants-- a regular Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.
All three models come with pretty similar design language. They feature multi-camera islands on the back with Corning's Gorilla glass shield along with the premium metallic Armour frame. Even on the front too, they feature the same protection.
It should be noted that the S24 Ultra feature titanium case, a first for Samsung phones. The S24 Plus and S24 come with aero-space grade Aluminium Armor frames.
The new Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
The Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch QHD+Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) and is protected custom-made Gorilla Armor, sturdiest screen protective gear seen on premium phones in the industry.
The S24 (with 6.2-inch full HD +) and S24 Plus (with 6.7-inch QHD+) features Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with with 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz).
And, all the devics come with an IP68 rating, meaning they can survive even when dropped in a water body
On the front, they flaunt a bright display with the next-generation Vision Booster feature, which can automatically brighten the screen to the maximum level when viewing content under direct sunlight.
As teased in the media invitation, all three S24 series models come with in-built Google's Gemini Nano and Imangen 2-powered Galaxy AI support. With the new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature, it will allow users to create their wallpapers with text prompts.
It also can assist users with real-time phone call translation. With two-way Live Translate, it can understand real-time voice and do text translations of phone calls within the native app.
There is Interpreter feature for video calls. It can understand live conversations and instantly translate it on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.
For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist makes good use of Galaxy AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate recordings.
It can even translate the messages too, and supports 13 international languages.
Furthemore, it boasts Note Assist feature in Samsung Notes. Galaxy AI can generate summaries, help users build template creation that streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview.
Samsung Galaxy S24 series will also support Circle to Search feature. It is intuitive, gesture-driven capability developed by Samsung in collaboration with Google.
With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. For instance, if the user sees a beautiful landmark in the background of a friend’s social media post or a surprising fun fact on YouTube Shorts, he can can quickly search to learn more without having to leave that app.
Samsung will be bringing more advanced Gemini Pro AI features with a new software update later in the year.
Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones run on the latest Android 14-based One UI 6 OS. Like the Pixel 8 series, the new Samsung phones too will get seven years of Android OS updates.
All three devices is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and come with larger (1.9x times compared to S23 series) vapor chamber for efficient heat dissipation.
The Galaxy S24 Plus and the S24 features triple-camera module-- main 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, 120-degree Field-Of-View 120) + 50MP wide camera (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.8, 85-degree FOV) + 10MP telephoto camera (with 3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4, 36-degree FOV) with LED flash.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts quad-camera module-- main12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV) + 200MP wide camera(with OIS, f/1.7, 85-degree FOV) + 50MP telephoto camera ( with 5x Optical Zoom, OIS, f3.4, 22-degree FOV) + 10MP telephoto camera (with 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, f/2.4, 36-degree FOV) with LED flash.
Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts Quad Tele System, with new 5x optical zoom lens. It supports 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x magnification thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Samsung claims that the photos come with clear details even with100x digital zoom.
All three Galaxy S24 series phones feature 12MP front camera (with f/2.2, 80-degree FOV).
The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus come with 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh batteries with 25W and 45W charging speed, respectively.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra features 5,000mAh capacity with 45W charger support. All the three support wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities.
The top-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in three colours--titanium gray, titanium black, titanium violet and titanium yellow.
The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 will be offered in four options-- onyx black, marble gray, cobalt violet and amber yellow. The new Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra prices start at $799, $999 and $1,299, respectively. They are available for pre-order in select global markets from January 17 onwards.
Samsung is expected to host a local launch event to announce price and availability details in India.
