Samsung unveils Galaxy S24 series with built-in Galaxy AI features

It can even translate the messages too, and supports 13 international languages.

Furthemore, it boasts Note Assist feature in Samsung Notes. Galaxy AI can generate summaries, help users build template creation that streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will also support Circle to Search feature. It is intuitive, gesture-driven capability developed by Samsung in collaboration with Google.

With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. For instance, if the user sees a beautiful landmark in the background of a friend’s social media post or a surprising fun fact on YouTube Shorts, he can can quickly search to learn more without having to leave that app.

Samsung will be bringing more advanced Gemini Pro AI features with a new software update later in the year.



Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones run on the latest Android 14-based One UI 6 OS. Like the Pixel 8 series, the new Samsung phones too will get seven years of Android OS updates.

All three devices is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and come with larger (1.9x times compared to S23 series) vapor chamber for efficient heat dissipation.