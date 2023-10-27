Shazam app gets new concert discovery feature

Be it a long-forgotten song or the newest single, the Shazam app does an amazing job of identifying it more accurately than any of the competitors.
Now, the world's most popular Music search app has got a new feature that will help find the nearest concert details.
You can find the new 'Concert' tab in the My Music on Shazam home screen. It offers two options--Popular and For You. If the user selects- All location, it shows a list of concerts curated from aaround the world. With the 'Near Me' option, Shazam churns out local indie group concerts happening a few kilometres away from the user's location.
Concert discovery feature on live on Shazam app.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
This is a neat feature, as it allows users to mark it on the calendar. If interested, he/she can search for the official ticket seller agency website or app and buy tickets. The concert discovery feature is also available on Apple Maps and Music apps.
In a related development, Shazam owner Apple Inc. has rolled out a new iPhone 15 Pro ad - 'Pro Power' highlighting its capability to deliver a superior gaming experience.
With nice thumping music (Nautilus by Anna Meredith) in the background, a youth is playing an action game on an iPhone 15 Pro at home and how great to play on the device. The visuals put emphasis on the device's powerful A17 Pro silicon and it is one of the very few in the industry to support hardware-based ray tracing.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
As noted in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, it delivers the fastest performance, almost 4X times the software-based ray tracing.
With support for MetalFX Upscaling tech, A17 Pro works with its integrated GPU and Neural Engine to upscale lower-resolution graphics and textures to higher grades to deliver the ultimate console-level gaming experience.
In December, iPhone 15 Pro owners will be able to play graphics-intense games such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Death Stranding. And, in early 2024, Assassin's Creed Mirage will hit the Apple App Store.
