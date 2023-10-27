Shazam app gets new concert discovery feature

Be it a long-forgotten song or the newest single, the Shazam app does an amazing job of identifying it more accurately than any of the competitors.

Now, the world's most popular Music search app has got a new feature that will help find the nearest concert details.

You can find the new 'Concert' tab in the My Music on Shazam home screen. It offers two options--Popular and For You. If the user selects- All location, it shows a list of concerts curated from aaround the world. With the 'Near Me' option, Shazam churns out local indie group concerts happening a few kilometres away from the user's location.