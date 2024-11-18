Home
Google brings Gemini AI image generator to Docs

It also offers an option for users to decide on the aspect ratio of an image and choose a style such as photography, watercolour and more.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 16:05 IST

Gemini AI image generator now available on Google Docs.

Credit: Google

Published 18 November 2024, 16:05 IST
