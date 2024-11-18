Google brings Gemini AI image generator to Docs

<p>Search engine giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> has introduced the much-awaited Gemini AI image generator feature to Google Docs.</p><p>The Gemini AI image generator is powered by Imagen 3, an advanced multi-modal large language model.</p><p>With just text prompts, it can produce photo-realistic images of people, landscapes, and animals with more clarity compared to rival AI models.</p><p>It also offers an option for users to decide on the aspect ratio of an image and choose a style such as photography, watercolour and more.</p>.Google launches new AI-based learning tool for students.<p>Users can make good use of Gemini AI to add full-bleed images that cover the entire page of a document. And, it can even be used to create inline images such as digital restaurant menus, marketing campaign briefs, or a promotional flier.</p>. <p>Users can go to the Insert ta at the top and scroll down to select 'Cover Image'. The Google Doc opens a new tab on the right side and users can type words to describe the image he/she wants Gemini AI to create. And, it will create four photos in a few seconds. One can instantly add it to to cover photo section. If not satisfied with photos, users can ask it to generate more. It will churn more pictures.</p><p>It should be noted that the Gemini AI image generator for Docs is available only for the Computer version. And, it can be accessed by teachers and corporates, whose companies have subscribed to the Google Workspace plan.</p><p>Users with the Gemini One AI Premium subscription can also access the Gemini AI bot to create images on the Google Docs application.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-to-finally-relaunch-gemini-ai-image-generator-feature-with-imagen-3-model-3170434">Imagen 3-powered Gemini A</a>I also comes with built-in safeguards that block users from creating any hateful images. </p><p>SynthID features several nuanced technologies to ensure the artificial images are aesthetically good and not marred with any noticeable marks that compromise the visual beauty. But, anybody who comes across the artificially generated images withSynthID, will be able to differentiate them through tools made by Google.</p>.Google finally brings Gemini AI app for iPhone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>