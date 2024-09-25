Google brings new AI-powered video edting tools to Photos app

Search engine giant Google has introduced new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features to its video editing tool in the Photos app.
With the new features, users will be able to edit videos with less effort than before. It includes an updated trim tool that can help the device owner trim the videos with improved controls to precisely cut the footage he/she wants with less hassle.
It also gets a new 'Auto enhance' button. With this, users can boost colours and stabilise the videos in just one tap.
With the new New Speed tool, users can control the recorded videos' pace. Phone owners can convert any normal video into slow motion.
And, the most notable upgrade coming to the Photos app is the AI-powered video presets. This new preset feature can automatically trim the video, adjust lighting, and control speed.
Further, it can even apply effects such as dynamic motion tracking of the main subject, and zooming in the main action. Users can even apply slow-mo with just a few taps.
The new AI-powered editing tools will be made available on both the Android and iOS versions of the Photos app via an update in the coming weeks.
In a related development, Google has announced a new feature to identify fake and real photos in search results.
It has become very difficult to make out the difference between real and synthetic multimedia content. Cybercriminals are misusing this gen AI to run misinformation campaigns to malign celebrities and politicians.
To curb such things, Google in collaboration with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) has introduced new technology that can help explain whether a photo was taken with a camera, edited by software or produced by generative AI.
Published 25 September 2024, 07:15 IST