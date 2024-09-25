Google brings new AI-powered video edting tools to Photos app

Search engine giant Google has introduced new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features to its video editing tool in the Photos app.

With the new features, users will be able to edit videos with less effort than before. It includes an updated trim tool that can help the device owner trim the videos with improved controls to precisely cut the footage he/she wants with less hassle.

It also gets a new 'Auto enhance' button. With this, users can boost colours and stabilise the videos in just one tap.

With the new New Speed tool, users can control the recorded videos' pace. Phone owners can convert any normal video into slow motion.