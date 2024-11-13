Google launches new AI-based learning tool for students

<p>Google earlier this year gave a sneak peek at 'Learn About', a generative Artificial Intelligence-based LearnLanguage Model (LearnLM) at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/io-2024-10-new-features-coming-to-android-phones-this-year-3025097">I/O 2024 event</a> in May.</p><p>The main purpose of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a>'s Learn About tool is to help students with their homework. It is not just another alternative to Wikipedia but offers much more. </p><p>It can help children complex topics such as rocket science in simpler terms to make learning a fun activity rather than cumbersome rote learning.</p> .Google accidentally reveals Jarvis AI ahead of official launch.<p>Google says that its Learn About tool will study the learning ability of the student and adapt ways to present information in such a way the kid grasp new topics faster and deepen the understanding of the subject.</p>.<p>Users can interact with the Google Learn About tool like kids converse with a teacher. It can give straight answers and if need be, it can lay out the complex information in simple pointers.</p><p>For instance, if the student wants to how sea creatures glow in the dark. He/she can ask straight questions of what makes the Flashfish fishes glow.</p><p>It will answer: They come with special transparent pouches of glowing bacteria under their eyes. They can turn on and off by lifting and dropping the skin flap below the eyes</p>.<p>For a more detailed answer, the kid can ask why Flashlight fish use glowlight. Then, the answer will be: To escape from predators, it plays a trick blink and run. It lifts the skin flap below the eye to show the glowing bacteria and swims fast in one direction. And, suddenly come to a halt and close the flap. This way, the predator gets disoriented and the flashlight gets to survive another day in the dark depths of the ocean. </p><p>This way, the kids get to understand the biology of the fish more clearly and this information stays longer and clearly in the mind compared to rote learning. </p><p>Google uses authentic and reliable sources to offer information to students and educators. </p><p>Teachers can improve their skill sets from Learn About website and try to teach topics in simpler way to the students.</p><p>For now, Google's Learn About AI tool is available in select global markets including the US and Europe. It is expected to more regions including India in the coming months.</p>.Google Maps gets new AI-powered navigation features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>