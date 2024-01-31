Google may rebrand 'Assistant with Bard' as Gemini

Last October, Google set the ball rolling to integrate the company's advanced Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard with Google Assistant feature on Android phones. It was initially made available to select registered users to seek feedback and weedout any anamolies before the public launch.

Now, new reports have emerged that the search engine giant is almost ready with 'Assistant with Bard' feature for Android phones, but may come with a different name- Gemini.

For the uninitiated, just a few months ago, Google introduced an advanced generative AI (gen AI) Large Language model (LLM) update dubbed as Gemini.

Gemini 1.0 LLM is being offered in three forms-- Ultra, Pro, and Nano. Gemini Ultra, the most advanced language model is suited for big data centres and research studies, while Gemini Pro is for computers, and Google Search, for all users.

And, Gemini Nano is tailor-made for smaller gadgets such as smartphones. It is capable of performing on-device without any need for internet connectivity.

Already, Gemini Nano and Pro are implemented on Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8, 8 Pro via software update. They are integrated in the Photos app, Google Search apps, and Samsungs Notes and few other apps. But, they are not operable in Google Assistant feature yet.

Now, Google has plans incorporate its advanced LLM model more deeper in to the device with Gemini integration with assistant.

With Gemini gen AI model integrated with assistant, Android phone owners will be able to perform complex tasks, which is not possible on current crop of phones.

For instance, if you can picture of a dog and whats to post it on social media platforms with a catchy phrase, but not able to come up with one. He/she will be able to just invoke Gemini and do the same task with just voice commands. It will take photos and write a powerful or a funny phrase in the post. It will even be able to write a poem too.