The publication talked to an expert to verify whether the process listed by ChatGPT can indeed be used in making bombs. The expert agreed that the OpenAI bot's output can be used in designing a detonatable product and was "too sensitive to be released."

If you ask the chatbot to help in making a fertilizer bomb, it refuses to give any information, with the disclaimer, "This content may violate our usage policies."

The hacker who called the results a “social engineering hack to completely break all the guardrails around ChatGPT’s output,” told the publication that he asked the bot to play a game and create a science fiction fantasy world where the usage policies of the chatbot were rendered ineffective. Amadon gave connecting prompts to the bot deceiving it into violating its pre-programmed restrictions, a process which is called 'jailbreaking' in tech language.