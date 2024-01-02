How to share location with friends, and family members using just Google Maps

Last month, Google launched a new India-first Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered feature 'Address Descriptors' to the Maps app, to reduce the stress of navigating through complicated streets of local cities and suburban regions.
Now, Google has silently added a new value-added feature that can help people share their location details to loved ones without any need for a third-party messenger app.
Earlier, pinned location details on Google Maps could only be shared via WhatsApp or Telegram or native phone messenger app.
Now, it can done within Google Maps, provided the receiver has a Google account.
Besides the location details, it will also show the battery status of the device too.
Here's how to share your real-time location within Google Maps:
Step 1: Open Google Maps >> Tap on profile image
Step 2: Scroll down to and select 'Location sharing'
Step 3: Google Maps will show a list of people with registered Google account
Step 4: Then, he/she can share real-time location with friends and family
Google Maps in-app location sharing feature
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Google Maps offers an option on for how many hours, he/she would like to share the real-time location. There is also an option--' Until you turn this off', which comes in handy when you invite people from far to reach the destination.
In a related development, Google is also bringing a new Lens feature to offer deeper insights into the streets and local businesses and restaurants for people.
It will start with 15 major cities and then expand to more regions in the coming months.
Google Maps will also soon get a 'Live View' walking navigation feature. It will offer an immersive turn-by-turn navigation guide.
