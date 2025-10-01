Menu
Markets rebound after 8-day slump; Sensex jumps over 700 points post RBI policy

BSE Sensex jumped 715.69 points or 0.89 per cent to settle at 80,983.31 while NSE Nifty climbed 225.20 points or 0.92 per cent to 24,836.30.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 10:51 IST
Published 01 October 2025, 10:51 IST
