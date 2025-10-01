Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

150 years of national song Vande Mataram to be celebrated across India: Union Cabinet

According to the 'India.Gov' portal, Vande Mataram was composed in Sanskrit by Chatterji. It has an equal status with the national anthem, Jana-gana-mana.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2025, 10:58 IST
India NewsIndiaUnion CabinetVande Mataram

Follow us on :

Follow Us