<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to celebrate 150 years of the national song, 'Vande Mataram', across India.</p><p>The Constituent Assembly had accorded 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, the status of national song.</p><p>Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that keeping in mind the role played by the song during the freedom struggle, a decision was taken to hold country-wide celebrations to mark its 150th year.</p><p>According to the 'India.Gov' portal, Vande Mataram was composed in Sanskrit by Chatterji. It has an equal status with the national anthem, Jana-gana-mana.</p>