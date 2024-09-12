IISc scientists report computing breakthrough

How

Today’s digital computing based on silicon transistor technology and the standard Von Neumann architecture – the Input-Storage/Memory-Output model of computing – is running up against processing speed and energy-efficiency limits, especially given the demanding requirements of Artificial Intelligence.

One part of the problem is due to the very nature of digital computing which relies on binary operations, needing to convert all information to be processed into 0s and 1s and breaking down large computational tasks -- the proverbial elephant to be eaten -- into small pieces.

The other part of the problem arises due to the fact that the processor and memory units are separated by a distance and data needs to constantly go back and forth between them for it to be processed, limiting computational speed and adding a hefty energy penalty.

The first problem has been dealt with so far by a brute force approach -- building processors that can perform the large number of steps or operations they need to perform at great speed. But the second problem – the separation between processor and memory -- is a bottleneck, one that has consequences for the whole landscape of computing. It is what causes the need for large amounts of processing power and, consequently, heating up of computing infrastructure.

As a result, if you have to build AI systems, which require feeding and processing enormous amounts of data into computers, they can only be done in the ‘cloud’, which is basically a lovely but misleading term for large data centres, which need massive amounts of energy to keep the computing infrastructure cool. It is estimated that if computing continues on this path, by 2050, the power needed to run AI data centres will have outstripped the world’s power generation capacity.

Computer chip-makers have taken an approach called In-Memory Computing -- integrating memory silicon with compute silicon -- to overcome these problems, but this has not made a significant dent as it still relies on silicon transistors and digital computing.

Companies such as IBM and China’s Tsinghua University have tried to emulate the brain using silicon technology with their True North and Tianjic chips, respectively, but that too hasn’t led to major gains.

That’s why the IISc breakthrough could be globally significant. Prof Sreetosh’s team took the metal-organic film approach to Memristors, which too is an In-Memory Computing approach but which actually works like the brain’s neuron-synapse circuit.

“Through the 2010s, large companies tried to mimic the brain while sticking to silicon transistors. They realised that they were not making significant gains. In the 2020s, the research investments are moving back to academia because there is a realisation that we need much more fundamental discoveries to actually achieve brain-inspired computing. If you just take a brute-force approach to use transistors and enforce certain algorithms, that’s not going to work,” Prof Sreetosh Goswami told DH.