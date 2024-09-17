IIT-M researchers develop indigenous POCUS scanner for sports injury diagnosis

Chennai: Researchers with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have developed an indigenous portable Point-of-Care-Ultrasound (POCUS) scanner for sports injury diagnosis and management. This can potentially allow on-field diagnosis of injuries, and immediate assessment of the extent of injury.
The researchers from IIT-M’s Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) have already been granted several patents for technologies that went into this device and are working towards productization.
Apart from diagnosis and management, this research could allow immediate assessment of the extent of injury that will allow medical professionals to take a call on whether to permit the sportsperson to continue playing.
“This Artificial Intelligence-powered POCUS scanner has a wide range of applications in sports medicine, and it has the benefits of safety (no radiation!) and sufficient resolution compared to other modalities,” the IIT-M said, adding that a working POCUS prototype for Musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging is currently ready.
The researchers are aiming to complete the product prototype development by 2024 following which testing and collection of pilot data from the field are also being planned in coordination with sports authorities.
“We observed a current technological gap and a need for a Point-of-Care device for injury management and rehabilitation of elite athletes within routine training premises. A quick assessment for musculoskeletal injuries on the field will help sports players get immediate attention and focus on recovery,” Prof Arun K Thittai, IIT-M, said.
This solution aims to bring the latest development in ultrasound technology to sports medicine beyond the hospital setting. The inputs from the POCUS assessment will be taken into the bigger AI platform for a holistic athlete management system. “We are currently exploring all options to take up POCUS for MSK imaging for commercial translation,” Thittai added.
IIT Madras established the CESSA to become a global platform for fostering innovation in sports technology and delivering products and solutions to enhance athlete performance and also serve general fitness and health consumers. It will also create and deliver products and solutions across media platforms and work with sporting federations and bodies to increase fan engagement.
Published 17 September 2024, 15:46 IST