Hometechnology

In Pics| 5 Compelling reasons to choose Nothing Phone (2a)

As Nothing Phone (2a) goes on sale in India, here we list five compelling reasons that makes this devide worth every penny.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 06:01 IST

See-through Design and Glyph Interface: Nothing Phone 2(a) stands out with its distinct and see-through design. Also, like the original Nothing Phone series, it supports LED-based Glyph interface. It is optimised to offer light-based countdown notification to help user know the estimated time of arrival of a cab or food booked through the app.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Superior Camera Hardware: Nothing Phone 2(a) boasts a dual-camera module that captures stunning photos and videos in day or night conditions.Phone 2(a)'s dual-camera module houses main 50MP sensor and 50MP ultra-wide sensor with TrueLens Engine tech, and LED flash on the back.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Display: It boasts flexible 6.7 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300nits peak brightness. It promises to deliver smooth browsing experience and viewing experience on the phone.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Processor Configuration: It is powered by custom-developed MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 2.8 GHz. It promises to deliver offers top-notch performance.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Battery: Nothing Inc's latest Phone 2(a) boasts a 5000mAh battery, which promises to deliver exceptional battery life. With a full charge, it can support up to 29 hours video playback.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

(Published 13 March 2024, 06:01 IST)
