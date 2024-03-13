In Pics| 5 Compelling reasons to choose Nothing Phone (2a)

See-through Design and Glyph Interface: Nothing Phone 2(a) stands out with its distinct and see-through design. Also, like the original Nothing Phone series, it supports LED-based Glyph interface. It is optimised to offer light-based countdown notification to help user know the estimated time of arrival of a cab or food booked through the app.
Superior Camera Hardware: Nothing Phone 2(a) boasts a dual-camera module that captures stunning photos and videos in day or night conditions.
Phone 2(a)'s dual-camera module houses main 50MP sensor and 50MP ultra-wide sensor with TrueLens Engine tech, and LED flash on the back.
Display: It boasts flexible 6.7 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300nits peak brightness. It promises to deliver smooth browsing experience and viewing experience on the phone.
Processor Configuration: It is powered by custom-developed MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 2.8 GHz. It promises to deliver offers top-notch performance.
Battery: Nothing Inc's latest Phone 2(a) boasts a 5000mAh battery, which promises to deliver exceptional battery life. With a full charge, it can support up to 29 hours video playback.
(Published 13 March 2024, 06:01 IST)