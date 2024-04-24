Look out! Throwflame's new robot dog that spews flame has hit the market

The Thermonator's intended applications include wildfire prevention, agricultural management, snow and ice removal, and of course, entertainment.

However, prospective buyers should prepare for a hefty price tag of $9,420 - a substantial investment for those with deep pockets.

Based on the Unitree Go1 model, which can cost up to $3,500, Throwflame's version of the robodog incorporates LiDAR mapping for potential autonomous navigation capabilities, the publication said in its report.

The attached 'not-a-weapon' feature is Throwflame's compact and 'ultra modular' ARC Flamethrower, priced at up to $899.

Despite its allure, the Thermonator boasts a modest one-hour battery life and a relatively small fuel tank, the publication's report said.

Thus, while the concept may intrigue some, it remains to be seen if individuals will eagerly embrace the opportunity to engage with this cutting-edge technology - and potentially play with fire.