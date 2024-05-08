M4 Silicon: Key features you should know about Apple's latest chipset

Apple on Tuesday (May 7) unveiled the all-new iPad Air with M2 and iPad Pro (7th gen) with M4 silicon.

The new generation M4 silicon is touted to be a big upgrade over the M3. It promises to deliver faster, perform better, and consume much less power for heavy-duty tasks than ever before on an iPad Pro device.

M4 silicon: Key aspects of the latest Apple chipset you should know

-- Apple M4 is built using second-generation 3nm (nanometer) technology to deliver efficient performance and consume less power

--M4 houses 10 CPU cores-- six efficiency CPU cores and four performance CPU cores. It promises 1.5x times better performance over the previous generation iPad Pro (with M2)