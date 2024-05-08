M4 Silicon: Key features you should know about Apple's latest chipset

Apple on Tuesday (May 7) unveiled the all-new iPad Air with M2 and iPad Pro (7th gen) with M4 silicon.
The new generation M4 silicon is touted to be a big upgrade over the M3. It promises to deliver faster, perform better, and consume much less power for heavy-duty tasks than ever before on an iPad Pro device.
M4 silicon: Key aspects of the latest Apple chipset you should know
-- Apple M4 is built using second-generation 3nm (nanometer) technology to deliver efficient performance and consume less power
--M4 houses 10 CPU cores-- six efficiency CPU cores and four performance CPU cores. It promises 1.5x times better performance over the previous generation iPad Pro (with M2)
Apple M4 features 10-core CPU.
Photo Credit: Apple
--M4 comes paired with a 10-core GPU and supports Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, a first for an iPad.
With Dynamic Caching, the GPU will be able to allocate local memory in hardware in real-time, so only the exact amount of memory needed is used for each task. This ensures a smoother gaming experience and video editing on an iPad Pro.
With hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing capability, the device will be able to support top games with photorealistic graphics and deliver immersive gaming experience.
Apple M4 comes with 10-core GPU.
Photo Credit: Apple
-- Compared to the previous iPad Pro (with M2), the new M4-powered iPad Pro can deliver the same performance using just half the power. Also, compared to the latest PC chip available in the market, the M4 can deliver the same performance using just a quarter of the power.
-- The latest M4 is integrated with Apple’s most powerful Neural Engine. It has a 16-core Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and is capable of performing 38 trillion operations per second. It is 60x faster than Apple’s first Neural Engine in the A11 Bionic chip.
Apple M4 features 16-core Neural Engine.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple M4 houses a dedicated display engine.
Photo Credit: Apple
-- It also comes with a dedicated display engine to play multimedia content clearly with colour accuracy when streamed from OTT apps. It also ensures brightness uniformity on the screen.
Apple's latest iPad Pro with M4 will hit stores in India on May 15.
The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.
The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 1,19,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 1,49,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
