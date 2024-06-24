Meta begins to roll out Meta AI chatbot in WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook in India

Earlier in the year, Meta launched its generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) chatbot Meta AI in select global regions. Later, the company began testing it in April in India.

Now, Meta has formally begun rolling out the Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook (including the Messenger app) in India. As it is being released in phases, the smart chatbot will be available to all before this weekend.

Meta AI is powered by the latest Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3). It is capable of understanding complex user queries and respond with easy-to-understand real-time information.