Meta begins to roll out Meta AI chatbot in WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook in India

Earlier in the year, Meta launched its generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) chatbot Meta AI in select global regions. Later, the company began testing it in April in India.
Now, Meta has formally begun rolling out the Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook (including the Messenger app) in India. As it is being released in phases, the smart chatbot will be available to all before this weekend.
Meta AI is powered by the latest Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3). It is capable of understanding complex user queries and respond with easy-to-understand real-time information.
It can even suggest trip ideas for friends to plan this monsoon season. In a group chat, the user can summon a chatbot by just typing @Meta AI and asking it to offer a trip itinerary for a particular place you folks want to visit. It will be able to churn out the required information in a few seconds.
Meta AI chatbot is now available in India.
Meta AI also comes with Imagine, a text-to-image generation capability. The Emu image synthesis model powers it. It can help users create almost any creative digital art with just words.
Say, you want to invite friends and family to your kid's birthday party. You can just open Meta AI on Instagram/Facebook/WhatsApp and type- "create a fun invite for my kid's birthday with a sandy beach theme." It will churn out digital invitations in seconds and users can instantly share it with loved ones on messenger apps.
Photorealistic images created by Meta AI.
Users can also play with Meta AI to create fun memes or make 2D photos of a friend or family member in animation or turn them into brush-painted artwork. Users can carry out many such creative exercises with the Meta AI chatbot.
If you haven't been able to access Meta AI on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and the Facebook Messenger app, then you can head to the official Meta.ai website (here) to play with the chatbot. You can log in to the webpage with a Facebook account.
Published 24 June 2024, 06:54 IST