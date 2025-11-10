<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad has taken exception to namaz being offered at Terminal 2 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a>.</p><p>“ How is this even allowed…” Prasad said on X, asking Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and IT/BT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> if they approved of this. </p><p>“Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer namaz in a high-security airport zone? Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?” Prasad argued. </p>.RSS march row: Karnataka High Court refuses to lift stay on government order restricting activities of private groups in public spaces.<p>Prasad’s objection to namaz being offered on the airport premises comes as the Congress government recently issued an order requiring prior permission for the use of public places for any activities. It was widely believed that the order was issued targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological parent. </p><p>The High Court, however, has stayed the operation of the order. </p><p>Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport has a multifaith prayer room on its premises, which can be accessed after passing the security check at the entrance.</p><p>When DH reached out, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) declined to comment on the issue.</p>