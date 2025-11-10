<p>Kochi: Several houses were flooded and vehicles swept away after a portion of a feeder tank of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Water Authority (KWA) collapsed at Thammanam here early Monday, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred between 2 am and 2:30 am when part of the water tank at the KWA feeder pump house collapsed.</p>.<p>According to KWA officials, the tank has two chambers with a total capacity of around 1.38 crore litres.</p>.Kerala hospital row: Woman dies after suspected acinetobacter infection.<p>The wall of one chamber collapsed, and the gushing water first broke through the compound wall of the pump house before entering about 10 nearby houses.</p>.<p>Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said several vehicles parked in the area were swept away.</p>.<p>“Electronic gadgets and furniture in the ground floor of the houses were damaged. The water also entered a nearby health centre, destroying medicines and equipment,” he said.</p>.<p>Vinod said the tank was built more than 50 years ago.</p>.<p>“This feeder tank boosts water supply to Kochi city and Tripunithura areas. The damaged chamber stored water meant for Kochi city,” he added.</p>.<p>Residents said that they learnt about the water tank collapse only when water entered their house.</p>.<p>Compound walls for three houses have been damaged in the flooding, a resident said.</p>.<p>Thrikakkara MLA Uma Thomas, who also visited the area, urged the KWA to provide immediate compensation to residents who suffered property loss.</p>.<p>KWA officials said alternative arrangements would be made to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Kochi and neighbouring areas.</p>