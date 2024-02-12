New MoqHao malware detected in Android ecosystem

With close to two billion active userbase, Google's Android has an envious 65 plus per cent mobile market share in the world. However, it also attracts cyber crooks who prey on naive phone users.
Earlier this month, VajraSpy trojanised apps were detected on the Android ecosystem. Now, we have another malware MoqHao on the prowl.
Kaspersky's mobile internet security researchers have revealed that the MoqHao is being spread by the infamous 'Roaming Mantis' group, which operates mainly in Asia. They have been actively involved in cyber crimes for almost a decade.
Now, they are using phishing techniques to circulate MoqHao malware using fake Chrome browser updates. They are pushing SMS with malware-laced Chrome update links to random potential victims. If the latter trusts the message and installs the update, malware will try to persuade the naive users to make it the default browser.
Currently, this new MoqHao is active in several South Asian and EU countries such as Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and India.
"It is difficult for general users to find fake apps using legitimate icons and application names, so we recommend users to install secure software to protect their devices," said Kaspersky researchers.
Kaspersky, which is one of the key members of Google's App Defence Alliance reported about the spread of MoqHao malware through phishing techniques. Most Android phones with the Google Play Protect feature turned on are safe against this threat. And, it also advised all phone users to upgrade to the latest security updates to stay protected from emerging new threats.
It is also a good practice to have anti-virus applications on smartphones for early detection and termination of malware.
