New MoqHao malware detected in Android ecosystem

With close to two billion active userbase, Google's Android has an envious 65 plus per cent mobile market share in the world. However, it also attracts cyber crooks who prey on naive phone users.

Earlier this month, VajraSpy trojanised apps were detected on the Android ecosystem. Now, we have another malware MoqHao on the prowl.

Kaspersky's mobile internet security researchers have revealed that the MoqHao is being spread by the infamous 'Roaming Mantis' group, which operates mainly in Asia. They have been actively involved in cyber crimes for almost a decade.

Now, they are using phishing techniques to circulate MoqHao malware using fake Chrome browser updates. They are pushing SMS with malware-laced Chrome update links to random potential victims. If the latter trusts the message and installs the update, malware will try to persuade the naive users to make it the default browser.