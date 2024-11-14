Nothing to offer special glow-in-the-dark Phone(2a) Plus one last time in Delhi

<p>London-based emerging consumer electronics company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nothing-inc">Nothing Inc.</a> earlier this month launched Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition.</p><p>It was recently made available in India and was sold out within minutes on Flipkart. </p><p>Now, the company will be offering the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition 'Limited Drop' store at Superkicks Delhi, Vasant Vihar from 12:00 PM IST on November 23.</p><p>It will be available with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 29,999. The company has produced just 1,000 units of special collector edition Phone (2a) Plus series worldwide. </p><p>After this Saturday event, the special collector edition phone won't available for purchase ever again.</p>.Nothing Phone (2a) review: Eye-catching design with decent performance.<p>The unique aspect of the device is that it features a green-tinted phosphorescent material finish on the rear side. Elements on the back of the phone emit a soft green glow in dark environments. This feature is purely analogue, requiring no power source, and can last for hours before gradually fading until it recharges by daylight.</p><p>The User Interface (UI) including wallpapers, home screen themes and designing of the retail packaging come with matching colours. </p><p>The special edition device's design and software were done entirely by the Nothing community members, contest winners and company engineers, a first for any phone brand.</p> .<p>The rest of the hardware specification is the same as the original Phone (2a) Plus. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1084p) OLED flexible AMOLED display, supports variable refresh rate (30-120Hz) and 1300 nits peak brightness. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.</p><p>Inside, the Phone (2a) Plus houses a 4nm class 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7350 octa-core processor, 1.3 GHz Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6, 8GB / 12GB LPDD4X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W charger support.</p><p>It also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.57-inch Samsung GN9 main camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 114-degree ultra-wide angle camera (with 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor, f/2.2) with LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it features a 50MP camera (with/a 2.76-inch Samsung JN1 front camera with f/2.4).</p>.Nothing Phone(2) review: Finely tuned sequel .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>