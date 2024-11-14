Home
Nothing to offer special glow-in-the-dark Phone(2a) Plus one last time in Delhi

The company will be offering the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition at 'Limited Drop' store, which will be set-up at Superkicks Delhi, Vasant Vihar from 12:00 PM IST this Saturday (November 23).
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 13:46 IST

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition.

Credit: Nothing Inc,

Published 14 November 2024, 13:46 IST
