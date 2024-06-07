Nothing to skip Phone 2 successor launch in 2024; to bring affordable CMF Phone 1 soon

Nothing Inc's Phone 2 was launched in July 2023 and the much-awaited successor was due for debut next month. But now the company co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has revealed that the device will not be released this year.

The company, which is just three years old, wants to integrate generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) capabilities and deliver the best user experience on Phone 2's successor.

It should be noted that Nothing Phone 2 though was a good upgrade over the predecessor in terms of camera hardware and processor, it had a lot of bugs. Thanks to timely software updates, the company managed to improve the device's performance.