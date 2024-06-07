Nothing to skip Phone 2 successor launch in 2024; to bring affordable CMF Phone 1 soon

Nothing Inc's Phone 2 was launched in July 2023 and the much-awaited successor was due for debut next month. But now the company co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has revealed that the device will not be released this year.
The company, which is just three years old, wants to integrate generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) capabilities and deliver the best user experience on Phone 2's successor.
It should be noted that Nothing Phone 2 though was a good upgrade over the predecessor in terms of camera hardware and processor, it had a lot of bugs. Thanks to timely software updates, the company managed to improve the device's performance.
Recently, it rolled out a new update with ChatGPT integration. So, to avoid similar issues in the Phone 3, the company will carry out more tests and bring a high-quality device to the customer early next year.
"Nothing’s belief that the smartphone is the undeniable form factor leading the consumer AI technology revolution. The need to redefine the user interface to enable a highly personalized and dynamic user experience as AI is integrated at a system level across smartphones. The importance of personalization—an AI companion must be relatable and evoke emotion for people to feel comfortable interacting with it frequently," said Carl Pei.
In a related development, CMF (colour, material, finish), the sub-brand of Nothing Inc is all geared up to launch its first-ever phone in India.
In the teaser image, CMF Phone 1 is shown to have the orange-coloured vegan leather back panel.
As per recent reports, CMF Phone 1 is expected to be budget phone and most likely to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.
It is said to feature a 6.7-inch LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate.
Inside, it is likely to house a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, run Android 14-based
NothingOS 2.5 and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.
It is expected to sport a 50MP dual-camera module on the back and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Published 07 June 2024, 13:40 IST