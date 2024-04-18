Nothing unveils new Ear, Ear (a) buds with ChatGPT integration

London-based technology major Nothing Inc. on Thursday (April 18) unveiled the new generation Ear and Ear(a) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) buds at the Q1 Community Update event in Tokyo.

The latest premium Ear buds retain the same design elements of the predecessor. It has a see-through design language, but comes with improved audio delivery capability and the biggest upgrade is the ChatGPT integration.

With a simple tap gesture, the owner can summon ChatGPT to perform tasks on the phone such as search for real-time information on sports, and weather and even take screenshots. However, this capability will be limited to Ear buds paired with Nothing Phones only.

“By integrating ChatGPT with Nothing earbuds, including the new Nothing Ear and Ear (a), and with Nothing OS, we’ve taken our first steps towards change, and there’s more to come,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing. “As always, we look forward to feedback from our community.”