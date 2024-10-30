Home
Nothing unveils glow-in-the-dark Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition series

The company has produced just 1,000 units of special collector edition Phone (2a) Plus series worldwide. It will be available with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 29,999.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 13:55 IST

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition.

Credit: Nothing Inc,

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition's user interface.

Credit: Nothing Inc.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition's retail package.

Credit; Nothing Inc.

Published 30 October 2024, 13:09 IST
