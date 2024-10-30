Nothing unveils glow-in-the-dark Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition series

<p>London-based consumer electronics company Nothing Inc on Wednesday (October 30) launched the new Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition series.</p><p>It should be noted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nothing-inc">Nothing Inc</a> earlier this year in March invited fans and phone enthusiasts to come up with creative ideas to develop a special <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-to-launch-phone-2a-community-edition-this-month-end-3234451">community edition Phone (2a)</a> series.</p><p>In May, the company announced Nothing Community members--Kenta and Astrid-- as the Stage 1: Hardware Design winners, who came up with the Phone (2a) concept: Phosphorescence.</p>.Nothing Phone (2a) review: Eye-catching design with decent performance.<p>Now, after months of collaborative work, the new limited edition Phone (2a) Plus is finally up for purchase. But, the company has produced just 1,000 units worldwide. It is a special collector edition and will be available with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 29,999.</p>.<p>The new aspect of the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is that it comes with green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes. Elements on the back of the phone emit a soft green glow in dark environments. This feature is purely analogue, requiring no power source, and can last for hours before gradually fading until it recharges by daylight.</p>.<p>Even the UI (including wallpapers and themes) and designing of the retail packaging were done entirely by the Nothing community members, contest winners and company engineers, a first for any phone brand.</p><p>The rest of the hardware specification is the same as the original Phone (2a) Plus. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1084p) OLED flexible AMOLED display, supports variable refresh rate (30-120Hz) and 1300 nits peak brightness. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.</p>.<p>The new mid-range phone also features dual SIM slots (type: nano + nano), an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and a type-C port.</p><p>Inside, the Phone (2a) Plus houses a 4nm class 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7350 octa-core processor, 1.3 GHz Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6, 8GB / 12GB LPDD4X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W charger support.</p><p>It also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.57-inch Samsung GN9 main camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 114-degree ultra-wide angle camera (with 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor, f/2.2) with LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it features a 50MP camera (with1/a 2.76-inch Samsung JN1 front camera with f/2.4).</p><p>Both the front and back cameras can record high-resolution videos up to 4K at 30 fps (frames per second).</p><p>Community members will have priority access to purchase the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition. The device will go on sale next month from November 12.</p>.Apple iPhone 16 review: Pretty amazing mobile with meaningful upgrades.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>