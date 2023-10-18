OnePlus Open to flaunt invisible crease, latest Sony camera sensor

With a just day left before the global hardware showcase event, OnePlus has offered a sneak peek at the upcoming premium foldable phone.

The new OnePlus Open, as seen in the official teaser, comes with a sleek and slim body. And, yet the phone is engineered to last longer than any current crop of foldable phones.

Not just the thickness of the device, even the trade-mark alert slider is designed to be slimmer and effectively perform with a tactile touch feel, which is used with premium OnePlus phones.

The height and width of the alert slider module inside the phone are said to be reduced by 1.7mm and 1mm respectively compared with the same module on the fixed-screen flagship OnePlus 11, saving up to 42 per cent of additional internal space.

The device is said to have several patented technologies and helped the company to reduce the number of components required to just 69 parts, compared to the 100 plus components typically required for standard folding hinge designs.

OnePlus Open is said to come with a gap-less hinge that will ensure dust doesn't sneak inside and damage internal components.