OpenAI delays launch of ChatGPT 4o's voice mode; chatbot app now available for Macs

Last month, OpenAI launched the new generation generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) bot ChatGPT's GPT-4o -- the alphabet 'o' standing for omni, which refers to its capability of understanding queries in any combination of text, images and audio and responding via the same combination of mediums.

The voice mode demo of GPT-4o was a big hit not just among the people present at the event, but also gained huge traction on social media platforms worldwide. The chatbot's voice and tone were eerily similar to humans.

And, the exchange of greeting between the demonstrator and the GPT-4o was natural, just like a conversation between two ordinary people. For movie buffs, it reminded them of the sci-fi classic Her, where the protagonist Theodore Twombly (played by Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with the virtual assistant Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).