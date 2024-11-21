Oppo Find X8, X8 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 silicon launched in India

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oppo">Oppo</a> on Thursday (November 21) launched the company's new premium Find X8 series phones in India.</p><p>It comes in two variants-- a top-end Find X8 Pro and a regular Find X8. They feature similar design language but differ in a few aspects such as screen, primary camera and battery capacity. The rest of the features remain the same.</p><p>The Find X8 Pro and Find X8 come with 6.78-inch (2780x1260p) and 6.59-inch (2760x1256p) screen sizes, respectively. They feature an AMOLED display, support 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, up to 4500 nits brightness and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i shield.</p><p>They also come with an IP68/69 dust-and-water rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual nano SIMs and type-C port.</p>.Oppo Reno 12 Pro review: Feature-rich mid-range phone .<p>Inside, the device houses a 3nm class <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mediatek">MediaTek</a> 9400 octa-core processor with Immortalis-G925 GPU, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/android">Android</a> 15-based ColorOS 15 (guaranteed to get five years of Android updates), and 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.</p><p>The standard Oppo Find X8 features Hasselblad triple-camera system-50MP camera (with 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700 sensor, f/1.6, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, 10-bit HDR) + 50MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (with Samsung S5KJN5 sensor, f/2.0 ) + 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, 3X periscope telephoto camera, ƒ/2.6, OIS, up to 120X digital zoom) with LED.</p>.<p>The premium Find X8 Pro houses quad Hasselblad camera system -- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.4-inch Sony Lytia LYT808 sensor, f/1.6, OIS, 10-bit HDR) with 50MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (with 1/2.75-inch Samsung S5KJN5, f/2.0), a 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, 3X periscope telephoto lens, ƒ/2.6, OIS) and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera (with 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 6x periscope telephoto lens with ƒ/4.3, OIS, up to 120X digital zoom, Hasselblad portrait) with LED flash.</p><p>Both devices feature a 32MP front camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor (f/2.4).</p><p>Oppo Find X8 comes with 5,630mAh cell and the Find X8 Pro houses 5,910mAh battery. Both the phone support 80W fast wired charging and a 50W wireless charging too.</p>.<p>The new Oppo Find X8 Pro (Space Black and Star Grey) comes in one configuration-- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 99,999. The standard Find X8 (Space Black and Pearl White) is available in two variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively. All devices will be available from December 3 on Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and across mainline retail outlets.</p> .Oppo Find X7 Ultra review: Powerful premium phone with incredible camera.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>