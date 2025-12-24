<p>Oppo's Reno series is one of the most popular premium mid-range phones in India. They come with a unique design language and excel with camera hardware.</p><p>The previous version, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-reno14-review-reliable-performer-with-gorgeous-design-3619380">Reno14 (review)</a>, in particular the pearl white model, was the most gorgeous phone in its class. It features a silky smooth glossy back called velvet glass, and underneath, there is a beautiful flower with fiery flame-like petals, and it changes colour from blue to light orange when viewed from different angles. Even the camera is absolutely top-class.</p>.Oppo Find X9 review: Reliable performer with feature-rich camera .<p>Now, the company is all geared up to bring its successor, the Reno15 series, to India next month. It has confirmed to bring not two, but three variants-- a regular Reno15, a top-end Reno15 Pro and the all-new Reno15 Pro Mini, a first of its kind from the house of Oppo.</p><p>Each variant is said to feature distinctive colour finishes, designed with HoloFusion Technology. And, they will offer a compact ergonomic hand-held feel and come with rugged durability.</p><p>With HoloFusion tech, the device will have a three-dimensional layered visual effect and come integrated with a one-piece sculpted glass panel on the back, to create depth, texture and dynamic light interaction.</p>. <p>And, on the main camera module, the company has incorporated the Dynamic Stellar Ring. It produces a soft halo-like glow when light hits the surface. </p><p>Oppo has also confirmed that the Reno15 Pro mini will feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim bezels as narrow as 1.6mm. It will have an impressive 93.35 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The Reno15 Pro Mini weighs about 187g and measures 7.99mm.</p><p>The Reno15 Pro Mini's display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+ on the back. While the Reno15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. </p><p>The Reno15 Pro is said to come with 1.15mm bezels on all four sides. It will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 95.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen cover. </p><p>The Reno15 Pro and Reno15 Pro Mini will offer peak brightness of 3,600 nits, while the Reno15 can support up to 1,200nits brightness.</p>.<p>All the Android-powered Reno15 models will boast of Oppo's All-Round Armour Body, which combines Sponge Bionic Cushioning and Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame. So that the devices withstand accidental falls on a hard surface.</p><p>Further, the Reno15 series comes with an IP66+IP68+IP69 rating. Meaning, Oppo's upcoming devices will be able to survive water splash and even a dip in the fresh water body for up to 1.5metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes. And, they can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water blasts up to 80 degrees Celsius.</p><p>The upcoming Oppo Reno15 series is expected to run Android 16-based ColorOS 16.</p><p>Oppo's new Reno15 series is expected to make its debut in January 2026 in India.</p>.Google Pixel 9a review: Reliable AI phone with incredible camera.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>