<p>Ahead of the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/iqoo-15-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-8-elite-gen-5-launched-3771086">Android premium phone iQOO 15</a> launch, emerging smartphone brand iQOO has announced the release of Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and also revealed the list of devices eligible for the new software update.</p><p>The OriginOS 6 comes with Material-3 Expressive UX. Whether a swipe gesture or tap, opening the app, it responds with lifelike elasticity. The company says the user interface will be smooth, refined, and immersive, bringing a sense of vitality while navigating through the phone.</p><p>While charging, the phone will show a morphing animation in the form of water droplets merging, separating, and showing natural ripple effects on the screen.</p><p>It also brings customisable home screen wallpapers with richer styles, mixable elements, and personalisable clock zones. Further, the font feature offers users precise control over stroke thickness along the weight axis. It also supports more than 40 system languages and over 300 language scripts, and is freely available to download.</p><p>Once updated to OriginOS 6, the company promises that the device will deliver smooth performance for at least five years.</p><p>Android 16 update also brings a live update feature option to compatible apps such as cab service, food delivery and e-commerce. Called Origin Island, it will show a live animated feed on the lock screen about the latest status update of the delivery or the estimated time of arrival of the taxi.</p><p>As far the privacy security is concerned, Android 16 is bringing a strong mobile device protection feature. It enables an array of robust device security features that protect the user from online attacks, harmful apps, unsafe websites, scam calls and more.</p><p>Also, there is a privacy security feature, which makes a stolen Android phone useless.</p><p>List of iQOO devices eligible for Android 16-based OriginOS 6:</p><p>This month, the company plans to release the new OS update to iQOO 13 and 12 series models.</p><p>In December, three phones-- iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10R and iQOO Neo9 Pro will get the Android 16 update.</p><p>In the first half of 2026, OriginOS 6 will be released to iQOO 11, Z10 5G, Z10R 5G, Z10x 5G, Z9 5G, Z9s Pro 5G, Z9s 5G, Neo 7, and the Neo 7 Pro.</p>