Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

OriginOS 6: List of phones eligible for Android 16 update

The new update brings Origin Island feature, which will show a live animated feed on the lock screen about the latest status update of the delivery or the estimated time of arrival of the taxi.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
OriginOS 6 brings customisable home screen wallpapers with richer styles, mixable elements, and personalisable clock zones.

OriginOS 6 brings customisable home screen wallpapers with richer styles, mixable elements, and personalisable clock zones.

Credit: iQOO

Origin Island feature.

Origin Island feature.

Credit: iQOO

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 16:21 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechsmartphonesiQoosmartphoneAndroid phoneAndroid UpdateOrigin

Follow us on :

Follow Us