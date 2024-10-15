Rashmika Mandanna appointed as National Ambassador for Cyber Safety Initiatives

<p>To strengthen awareness around cyber security and address the escalating issue of cybercrimes in India, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed actress Rashmika Mandanna as the 'National Ambassador for Promoting Cyber Safety'.</p><p>Rashmika will oversee nationwide initiatives to educate the public about various cyber threats, including online fraud, deepfake videos, cyberbullying, and malicious AI-generated content. With cyber identity becoming increasingly important, the persistent threat of cybercrime continues to cause concern as technology evolves.</p>.<p>Cybercrimes have extensive and serious consequences, impacting individuals, businesses, and communities. Having fallen victim to cybercrime herself, Rashmika Mandanna has felt the unsettling effects of these threats directly, particularly when a deepfake video of her circulated online. This prompted her to speak out publicly and raise awareness about the issue. The incident received considerable media attention, and law enforcement successfully apprehended the perpetrator.</p><p>Commenting on her new role, Rashmika Mandanna said, "Cybercrime is a dangerous and pervasive threat that affects individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. As someone who has experienced this, I am dedicated to raising awareness about these issues and promoting the message of cyber safety to drive positive change. We must come together to combat these threats and protect our digital spaces."</p><p>Rashmika's appointment comes at a time when cybercrime rates are escalating, with new forms of digital threats emerging rapidly. Her involvement is expected to enhance the Ministry's efforts in reaching out to a broader audience and fostering a culture of cyber hygiene and safety.</p><p>The Ministry of Home Affairs is confident that Rashmika Mandanna's influence and commitment to the cause will significantly contribute to the national campaign against cybercrime, ultimately helping to create a safer and more secure digital environment for all citizens.</p>