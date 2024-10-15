Home
Rashmika Mandanna appointed as National Ambassador for Cyber Safety Initiatives

Rashmika will oversee nationwide initiatives aimed at educating the public about various cyber threats, including online fraud, deepfake videos, cyberbullying, and malicious AI-generated content.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:44 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 07:44 IST
