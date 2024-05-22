Realme GT 6T with dual-camera launched in India

Realme on Wednesday (May 22) unveiled the GT 6T series smartphone in India.
The new mid-range smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2780×1264p) LTPO AMOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 6000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield and comes with IP65 water-and-dust resistant rating.
Realme's latest phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slot (type: nano+nano) and type-C port.
Inside, it houses Qualcomm's 4nm class Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core processor with 950MHz Adreno 732 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1)/256GB/512GB (UFS 4.0) storage and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charger.
Realme GT 6T boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.88 aperture) with 8MP ultra-wide camera (with IMX355 sensor, support 112-degree field-of-view, f/2.2) with LED flash. It supports up to 4K 60 fps (frames per second) video recording.
Realme GT 6T series.
Photo Credit: Realme India
On the front, it features a 32MP camera (with Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.45) and supports up to 4K 30 fps video recording.
The company is offering the Realme GT 6T in two colours--Fluid Silver and Razor Green. It will be available in four configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 30,999, Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.
Besides the new phone, Realme unveiled the Buds Air6 series with IP55 water-splash resistance. It comes with a 12.4mm driver. Such a large driver can help produce full bass and clear vocals.
With Titanium coating on the diaphragm, HTW Wire Coil and high-thrust N52 magnets, the new earphones promise to deliver good-quality audio output.
The new Buds Air6 series.
Photo Credit: Realme
Also, it boasts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It can reduce the outside noise by up to 56Db (decibels). The 6-Mic Call Noise Cancellation feature utilizes the DNN neural network noise cancellation algorithm to deliver clear voice during phone calls. With a full charge, it can last for up to 40 hours.
The new Buds Air6 comes in two colours-- forest green and flame silver-- for Rs 3,299.
Realme also introduced the new Buds Wireless 3 Neo neckband earphones with IP55 water-splash-resistant rating.
Each bud comes with a 13.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver and Dynamic Bass Boost. They both ensure the buds deliver high-quality sound.
With a full charge, it can last for close to 32 hours. It also supports fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can deliver six hours of music playback. The new earbuds also support dual-device connection and a 45ms ultra-low latency for seamless audio-video synchronisation.
The new Buds Wireless 3 Neo.
Photo Credit: Realme India
They also support Magnetic Instant Connection to form a circular lock around the neck and this ensures earbuds don't fall off the shoulder when not in use. The new earbuds also boast the Google Fast Pair feature to make instant pairing with compatible phones or tablets or computers.
It also boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based ENC (Electronics Noise Cancellation) to reduce outside noise and offer clear voice during phone calls. It comes in three colours--black, blue and green-- for Rs 1,299.
