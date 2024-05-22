Realme GT 6T with dual-camera launched in India

Realme on Wednesday (May 22) unveiled the GT 6T series smartphone in India.

The new mid-range smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2780×1264p) LTPO AMOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 6000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield and comes with IP65 water-and-dust resistant rating.

Realme's latest phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slot (type: nano+nano) and type-C port.

Inside, it houses Qualcomm's 4nm class Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core processor with 950MHz Adreno 732 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1)/256GB/512GB (UFS 4.0) storage and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charger.