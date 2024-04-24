Realme launches Narzo 70, 70X series with dual cameras in India

Realme on Wednesday (April 24) launched two new budget smartphones Narzo 70, and 70x series in India.
The new Narzo 70X series features a 6.72-inch full HD+(2400 × 1080p) screen with dynamic refresh rate (45-120Hz) and supports 950 nits peak brightness.
It also has triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Under the hood, it houses a 6nm MediaTek 6100+ octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging speed.
It also boasts a dual-camera module- main 50MP (with f/1.8), a 2MP sensor and LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it features an 8MP camera (f/2.0) for selfies and video calling.
On the other hand, Realme 70 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, support up to 2000 nits peak brightness.
It also features rainwater smart touch feature, IP54 dust-and-water resistant rating, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack and hybrid dual slots (for one nano SIM and one microSD card or nano SIM).
It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core chipset with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It runs Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS with 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability.
Photo Credit: Realme India
It houses a dual-cameras-- main 50MP (f/1.8) camera with a MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. And, it features a 16MP front camera (f/2.45) for video calling.
The company is offering the Realme 70x and 70 variants in two colours-- misty forest green and snow mountain blue.
The new Realme 70x comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,499, respectively.
The new Realme 70 comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.
(Published 24 April 2024, 13:24 IST)