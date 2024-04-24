Realme launches Narzo 70, 70X series with dual cameras in India

Realme on Wednesday (April 24) launched two new budget smartphones Narzo 70, and 70x series in India.

The new Narzo 70X series features a 6.72-inch full HD+(2400 × 1080p) screen with dynamic refresh rate (45-120Hz) and supports 950 nits peak brightness.

It also has triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Under the hood, it houses a 6nm MediaTek 6100+ octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging speed.

It also boasts a dual-camera module- main 50MP (with f/1.8), a 2MP sensor and LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it features an 8MP camera (f/2.0) for selfies and video calling.