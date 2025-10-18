<p>New Delhi: Union Electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the government is going to bring a regulation on deepfakes soon.</p><p>Artificial Intelligence (AI) in several cases is being used in a positive way. Though for fun that must be encouraged, there is a need to save the society from the significant harms which can be caused by using deepfakes where one's voice and face can be presented to give out a message which is absolutely disconnected with the person, the Minister said while addressing an event here.</p><p>He said the government is taking a techno-legal approach for building the framework to check deepfakes.</p>.Avoid company of 'sanatanis'; remain cautious of RSS, Sangh Parivar: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>The Ministry of Electronics and IT had earlier in March 2024 issued an advisory to curb potential harm from AI, especially deepfake under IT Rules 2021.</p><p>The minister further said that chips are key for building AI infrastructure and two semiconductor units, CG Semi and Kaynes, have started production in the country.</p><p>Vaishnaw said that there are six Ai models getting developed in the country, out of which two will use around 120 billion parameters and will be free from biases like western models have.</p><p>India is using the world's latest tools to make chips which very few have, he said adding that today we are designing chips of 2 nanometers in our country," he said.</p><p>"Earlier it used to be 5 nanometers, 7 nanometers. Now 2 nanometer chips are here; they are the most complex of chips, the smallest. Those are now designed in India," he said.</p><p>Separately, Vaishnaw said that due to GST reforms rolled out by the government last month additional electronics consumption worth Rs 20 lakh crore is expected to take place this year.</p><p>Data from all retail chains indicates that there were 20-25 per cent more sales in comparison to last Navaratri and there are many such categories, like 85-inch TV where stocks were completely sold out, the Minister said addressing joint press conference with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on savings due to GST reforms which came into effect from September 22, 2025.</p>