Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Robot vacuums hacked across US cities: Cameras accessed; made to hurl abuses

A number of users throughout the US reported such issues with their devices. In one case, a Deebot X2 chased the pet dog of its own through their Los Angeles home after going rogue.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 11:02 IST
World newsUnited StatesTechnologyUS newsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us