Rubrik launches AI-based cyber security system

US-based data security company Rubrik has launched Ruby, its generative AI extension for Rubrik Security Cloud, and said it will speed up cyber threat detection, recovery and resilience.



In response to data risk alerts generated in Rubrik Security Cloud, users can interact with Ruby, the company's AI assistant, ask follow-up questions including whether any sensitive data was impacted, or what needs to be done to restore the environment. Ruby will provide guidance on additional questions to pose, and help customers successfully resolve incidents more quickly, the company said in a statement.